The state will reimburse utility costs for the accommodation of internally displaced persons

The government will compensate organizations and institutions for the cost of housing and communal services consumed during the temporary accommodation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram reports UNN.

The Procedure for granting compensation to institutions, enterprises, institutions, organizations regardless of ownership, individuals - entrepreneurs for consumed housing and communal services, purchase of liquefied gas, solid and liquid furnace household fuel during the temporary accommodation of internally displaced persons has been approved - the message reads.

It is also noted that compensation will be provided through the Pension Fund.

They will be accrued to institutions, organizations or enterprises (regardless of ownership) that provide free accommodation to IDPs, and not to central executive authorities that have them on their balance sheet.

Today, the Government also approved the procedure for granting these compensations.

Compensation calculations for accommodation will be carried out by the bodies of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in accordance with social housing norms and social standards of housing and communal services...and the compensation for accommodation will be paid monthly (until the 10th of the month following the month for which the accommodation compensation is accrued) - said Melnychuk.

