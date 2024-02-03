ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102070 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128857 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169350 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275663 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167014 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244352 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101695 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86208 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82852 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95155 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35775 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229567 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240906 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4166 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128857 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103737 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120170 views
The state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds - energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33777 views

The energy expert believes that the state should promote the work of companies that save millions of budget funds

Each million saved is a contribution to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine's victory, and the state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds. This was stated by energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk on his Facebook page , commenting on the recent NABU searches of Ukrnafta's office in the case of buying pipes from Interpipe at inflated prices, UNN reports.

According to Korolchuk, Interpipe sells pipes at higher prices not only to state-owned Ukrnafta, but also to state-owned Ukrgazvydobuvannya, where Interpipe's efforts prevent the American company Vorex, which provides multimillion-dollar discounts and saves the budget, from participating in public bidding. 

Image

"Ukrgasvydobuvannya purchases drill and casing pipes through Prozorro. Interpipe and its American competitor Vorex regularly participate in the bidding process. The Prozorro mechanism provides for price competition and the lowest price wins. However, when Tender No. 1 is held, where Interpipe and American Vorex participate, the state saves UAH 140 million because Vorex offered a lower price. And if you look at tender No. 2, where only Interpipe participates, the price does not decrease. "Interpipe is squeezing the maximum out of the tender, and the state has lost UAH 230 million because there was no Vorex or other competitive company at the tender," Korolchuk writes.

According to Mr. Korolchuk, the government is creating obstacles for Vorex's work in Ukraine, although the company's taxes paid in the United States are used to finance and support Ukraine.

"We have the American company Vorex, which helps save the state hundreds of millions of budget funds. However, the state creates obstacles to Vorex's work and this is absolutely wrong. The state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds. Every million saved is a contribution to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine's victory. Vorex pays taxes in the United States and these taxes fund support for Ukraine," the expert writes.

Korolchuk recalls that the state saves 18% in tenders involving American Vorex.

"In those tenders where the real Vorex company competes with Interpipe, not a fake or "fictitious" company, the savings in public funds reach almost 18%. Probably, it's all about the oligarchic mentality of Pinchuk's Interpipe, which squeezes the full cost out of the state, but publicly gives a "generous" discount of "as much as" 1%," summarizes Yuriy Korolchuk.

Earlier, NABU conducted searches in the offices of state-owned Ukrnafta. The criminal case is being investigated into the sale of pipes by Victor Pinchuk's companies at inflated prices. 

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising