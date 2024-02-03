The state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds - energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk

Each million saved is a contribution to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine's victory, and the state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds. This was stated by energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk on his Facebook page , commenting on the recent NABU searches of Ukrnafta's office in the case of buying pipes from Interpipe at inflated prices, UNN reports.

According to Korolchuk, Interpipe sells pipes at higher prices not only to state-owned Ukrnafta, but also to state-owned Ukrgazvydobuvannya, where Interpipe's efforts prevent the American company Vorex, which provides multimillion-dollar discounts and saves the budget, from participating in public bidding.

"Ukrgasvydobuvannya purchases drill and casing pipes through Prozorro. Interpipe and its American competitor Vorex regularly participate in the bidding process. The Prozorro mechanism provides for price competition and the lowest price wins. However, when Tender No. 1 is held, where Interpipe and American Vorex participate, the state saves UAH 140 million because Vorex offered a lower price. And if you look at tender No. 2, where only Interpipe participates, the price does not decrease. "Interpipe is squeezing the maximum out of the tender, and the state has lost UAH 230 million because there was no Vorex or other competitive company at the tender," Korolchuk writes.

According to Mr. Korolchuk, the government is creating obstacles for Vorex's work in Ukraine, although the company's taxes paid in the United States are used to finance and support Ukraine.

"We have the American company Vorex, which helps save the state hundreds of millions of budget funds. However, the state creates obstacles to Vorex's work and this is absolutely wrong. The state should facilitate the work of companies that save millions of budget funds. Every million saved is a contribution to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine's victory. Vorex pays taxes in the United States and these taxes fund support for Ukraine," the expert writes.

Korolchuk recalls that the state saves 18% in tenders involving American Vorex.

"In those tenders where the real Vorex company competes with Interpipe, not a fake or "fictitious" company, the savings in public funds reach almost 18%. Probably, it's all about the oligarchic mentality of Pinchuk's Interpipe, which squeezes the full cost out of the state, but publicly gives a "generous" discount of "as much as" 1%," summarizes Yuriy Korolchuk.

Earlier, NABU conducted searches in the offices of state-owned Ukrnafta. The criminal case is being investigated into the sale of pipes by Victor Pinchuk's companies at inflated prices.