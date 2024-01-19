The State Property Fund plans to put up for privatization the capital's Ukraina Hotel

Hotel Ukraina has accumulated more than UAH 45 million in debts. Therefore, the State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to put it up for privatization. This was reported by the head of the Fund Vitaliy Koval in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, today, due to martial law, the hotel is underbooked.

According to Koval, the complex has 6 conference halls, meeting rooms, and a total of 363 rooms. On average, 15 conferences are held here every month. Guests are offered halls that can accommodate from 10 to 250 people. There is a shelter with a separate auditorium for events for 50 people. There is a parking lot for 80 cars.

Hotel Ukraina is working and will continue to work. At the same time, the hotel has accumulated more than UAH 45 million in debts. Therefore, the Fund plans to privatize it. The SPFU's task is to make any enterprise under our management profitable or find a new effective owner - said Koval.

He noted that during the war, Ukraine should use the state's internal reserves. And privatization means revenue for the budget, which finances the Defense Forces. It also means jobs, new opportunities for business creation and development of territories, Koval said.

