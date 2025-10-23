The State Emergency Service warns of deteriorating weather on October 24: storm winds in several regions of Ukraine

On October 24, a deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine, warns the State Emergency Service with reference to the forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. According to forecasters, bad weather will mainly affect Right-Bank Ukraine, and heavy precipitation and stormy winds are predicted in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Deterioration of weather conditions on October 24! During the day, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected on the Right Bank, and up to 25 m/s in the high-altitude Carpathians. In Kyiv and the region, wind gusts will also reach 15-20 m/s. Level I danger has been declared - yellow - reported the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers warned that weather conditions could complicate the work of energy, utility and construction enterprises, as well as traffic.

Kyiv residents warned of strong winds on October 24: speed to reach 20 m/s