The State Emergency Service said that radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

As of the morning of February 19, the radiation background at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian strike remains within normal limits. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.



The rescuers continue to extinguish the smoldering areas and are working to partially open the shelter structures, - the statement said.

Details

The State Emergency Service assures that the radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP site does not exceed the norm.

"The situation is under control. Work is ongoing," the statement added.

Recall

On February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportsthat the Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chernobyl nuclear power plant shelter safe after a Russian drone hit.