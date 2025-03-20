The State Department denied deleting data on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Information collected by the Yale University project on the abduction of children has not been deleted despite the cessation of funding. The State Department assured that the data was not lost.
Information collected as part of the Yale University project on Russia's abduction of children from the occupied Ukrainian territories has not been deleted despite the cessation of funding. This was stated during a briefing by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports.
She confirmed that the US administration has suspended financial support for the initiative led by the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab, which tracked the mass deportation of children from Ukraine.
Conspiracy theories or fears that some data has been deleted are not true. That's not the case. The data is there, it was not under the jurisdiction of the State Department, we know who managed the data and the site. We know for sure that the data has not been deleted or lost
She added that the funding was cut based on assessments the State Department made "regarding all funding, whether it met our vision of promoting American interests".
On the eve of the publication, The Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had suspended a Washington-funded initiative that documented alleged Russian war crimes, including a confidential database detailing the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
