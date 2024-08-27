State Border Guard Service is conducting an inspection at the border to find out how Dmytruk left Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service is conducting an investigation to find out how current MP Artem Dmytruk managed to illegally cross the border. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

In its turn, the State Border Guard Service is conducting an investigation into the illegal border crossing by the current MP Dmytruk directly at the border to find out how the illegal border crossing could have taken place - Demchenko said.

He emphasized that the State Border Guard Service is actively working with the investigation.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served suspicion notice for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted of civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

