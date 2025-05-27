The special tribunal for the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine will be able to issue verdicts that will be recognized by the international court - Korynevych

Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych said that the process of creating a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine will be completed quite quickly. The special tribunal will be able to issue verdicts that will be recognized by the international court, Korynevych said during the discussion "Beyond the West: A Global Vision of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression", reports UNN.

Details

The special tribunal is already a reality. And the work on finalizing and reaching the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal can be completed quite quickly. Lawyers have done their job, draft documents are ready - Korynevych said. - Korynevych said.

According to Korynevych, the special tribunal will deal with only one crime, namely the aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

It will have subject-matter jurisdiction only over the crime of aggression against Ukraine, which is absolutely logical, since other serious international crimes are already covered by other mechanisms, in particular the International Criminal Court and national courts - the diplomat explained.

At the same time, according to him, the special tribunal will be an independent international body with its own international legal personality.

It will be able to conclude private legal contracts with states and other international organizations. The Special Tribunal will not be part of any national, legal or judicial system. It will be a separate international body - the expert explained.

Korynevych also noted that the special tribunal will use international law as the main source and will refer to the national law of Ukraine only when international law does not allow to find an answer to a specific question.

He also added that judges, prosecutors, and assistants during the work of the special tribunal will mainly be colleagues from foreign countries with international experience, so the tribunal will have the maximum number of international elements.

Another characteristic feature that most international criminal justice bodies do not have. The Special Tribunal will be able to issue default judgments to representatives of the top leadership of the Russian Federation. This is an important element that will allow us not only to have arrest warrants, but also to have verdicts that will be recognized by the international court - Korynevych said.

The ambassador also stressed that the importance of this tribunal is very important, as no other legal body deals with such a case.

The tribunal will be compact, because one crime, but its importance will be very fundamental, as it will concern the beginning and conduct of an aggressive war against Ukraine, something that, unfortunately, no other legal body can do - Korynevych summed up.

Addition

An international coalition of 39 countries officially supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.