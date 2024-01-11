The son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has shown his political failure

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, failed to cope with the leadership of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv faction in the Kharkiv Regional Council. The deputies voted against his leadership, because after the outbreak of a full-scale war, he went to live abroad, UNN reports.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion , Kyrylo Kernes "disappeared" and did not get in touch with his fellow party members. This characterizes him as an irresponsible politician who was able to abandon his colleagues during the war. A similar situation had already happened during the Revolution of Dignity with his father, Hennadiy Kernes, when he left for Russia. However, he was not let down by his political intuition, which Kyrylo sorely lacks, and he quickly returned to Ukraine.

Kernes himself said that in mid-March 2022 he went abroad. There, according to UNN's sources , he regularly meets with pro-Russian politician Yevhen Muraiev. This may indicate that Kernes Jr. is dreaming of being a Gauleiter. Recently, Kyrylo Kernes appeared in the media and hinted at political ambitions.

"In those realities, when the war broke out, his (Kyrylo Kernes' - ed.) absence and remote management of the faction was probably not the right time," Kharkiv Regional Council deputy Vitaliy Panov told UNN in an exclusive commentary and stressed that the decision to remove him from the faction's leadership was made because Kyrylo Kernes was not physically present in Kharkiv.

Vitaliy Panov also believes that it is wrong to engage in politics remotely in relation to your voters.

"From a moral point of view, this is not right, not convenient and not nice to people. Because people are here, experiencing what the whole country is experiencing, and someone is commenting on it from other conditions," he explained.

His opinion is shared by Oleh Karatumanov, a member of the Kharkiv Regional Council and a member of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv party.

"I told him (Kyrylo Kernes - ed.) back then, when we had claims against him as the head of the faction, that the head of the faction cannot not participate and show by his example what to do in the city of Kharkiv, which is under fire from the enemy, and not help people personally, but hide somewhere abroad," he said in a commentary to UNN.

Recall

Earlier UNN described in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the hands of the Kremlin. In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war, and therefore fled Ukraine, is also surprising.

Also, during the investigation of one of the criminal cases of drug trafficking in Kharkiv, investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine found out that Kyrylo Kernes had been selling ecstasy and marijuana in the Kharkiv nightclub Laboratoria for two years. However, he managed to avoid prosecution for drug trafficking.