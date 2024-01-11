The son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has shown his political failure

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104355 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114153 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144606 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140883 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37769 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41200 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51767 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72063 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38531 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252453 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72063 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107641 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107590 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123648 views
Actual
The son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has shown his political failure

The son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has shown his political failure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144612 views

Kyrylo Kernes was removed from the leadership of his political faction for living abroad and being irresponsible during the war.

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, failed to cope with the leadership of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv faction in the Kharkiv Regional Council. The deputies voted against his leadership, because after the outbreak of a full-scale war, he went to live abroad, UNN reports.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion , Kyrylo Kernes "disappeared" and did not get in touch with his fellow party members. This characterizes him as an irresponsible politician who was able to abandon his colleagues during the war. A similar situation had already happened during the Revolution of Dignity with his father, Hennadiy Kernes, when he left for Russia. However, he was not let down by his political intuition, which Kyrylo sorely lacks, and he quickly returned to Ukraine.

Kernes himself said that in mid-March 2022 he went abroad. There, according to UNN's sources , he regularly meets with pro-Russian politician Yevhen Muraiev. This may indicate that Kernes Jr. is dreaming of being a Gauleiter. Recently, Kyrylo Kernes appeared in the media and hinted at political ambitions.

"In those realities, when the war broke out, his (Kyrylo Kernes' - ed.) absence and remote management of the faction was probably not the right time," Kharkiv Regional Council deputy Vitaliy Panov told UNN in an exclusive commentary and stressed that the decision to remove him from the faction's leadership was made because Kyrylo Kernes was not physically present in Kharkiv.

Vitaliy Panov also believes that it is wrong to engage in politics remotely in relation to your voters.

"From a moral point of view, this is not right, not convenient and not nice to people. Because people are here, experiencing what the whole country is experiencing, and someone is commenting on it from other conditions," he explained.

His opinion is shared by Oleh Karatumanov, a member of the Kharkiv Regional Council and a member of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv party.

"I told him (Kyrylo Kernes - ed.) back then, when we had claims against him as the head of the faction, that the head of the faction cannot not participate and show by his example what to do in the city of Kharkiv, which is under fire from the enemy, and not help people personally, but hide somewhere abroad," he said in a commentary to UNN.

Recall

Earlier UNN described in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the hands of the Kremlin. In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war, and therefore fled Ukraine, is also surprising.

Also, during the investigation of one of the criminal cases of drug trafficking in Kharkiv, investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine found out that Kyrylo Kernes had been selling ecstasy and marijuana in the Kharkiv nightclub Laboratoria for two years. However, he managed to avoid prosecution for drug trafficking.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising