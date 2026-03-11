The soldier's heart started beating during the Metropolitan's prayer service: the Kyiv Center for Cardiac Surgery reported a significant event

In the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, during a prayer service by His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius, a heart transplant was successfully performed on a Ukrainian defender who survived captivity and had been on an ECMO machine for a month, awaiting a donor organ, reports UNN with reference to the medical institution.

According to doctors, the transplanted heart immediately started working.

Metropolitan Epiphanius noted that such an event is symbolic and testifies to the importance of combining sincere prayer, faith, and high professionalism of doctors.

During the meeting, the Primate of the OCU honored the specialists of the Center with commemorative awards — the Orders of St. George the Victorious and St. Panteleimon — for their dedication to their work and saving lives.

Heorhiy Mankovsky, the General Director of the Center, thanked the Primate for the spiritual support of medics and patients. Metropolitan Epiphanius also blessed the intensive care unit, where the most severely ill patients receive daily assistance.

The medical institution emphasizes: the combination of faith, support, and professional medicine helps save lives even in the most difficult situations.