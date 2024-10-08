“The Shakhtys again flew near the South Ukrainian NPP: the distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 kilometers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“The Shakhtys again flew near the South Ukrainian NPP: the distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 kilometers

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two Russian UAVs were spotted near the South Ukrainian NPP at a distance of less than 10 km from nuclear facilities. “Energoatom warns of an increase in the number of such incidents and possible preparations by Russia for strikes on nuclear infrastructure.

On the night of October 7, two Shaheeds were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. They flew less than 10 kilometers from the nuclear facilities, Energoatom said on Tuesday, UNN reports

On the night of October 6-7, two Russian UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian NPP. The distance between the UAVs and the nuclear facilities was less than 10 km

- , Energoatom said in a statement.

It is noted that the cases of Russian UAVs being spotted have recently increased many times, which may indicate that Russia is preparing for strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

"Energoatom provides information on each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.

 "The aggressor country is taking these steps, fully aware of the possible consequences. This is nuclear terrorism and intimidation of the whole world with a radiation accident", said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
south-ukraine-nuclear-power-plantSouth Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ukraineUkraine

