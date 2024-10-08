“The Shakhtys again flew near the South Ukrainian NPP: the distance from nuclear facilities was less than 10 kilometers

On the night of October 7, two Shaheeds were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. They flew less than 10 kilometers from the nuclear facilities, Energoatom said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

On the night of October 6-7, two Russian UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the South Ukrainian NPP. The distance between the UAVs and the nuclear facilities was less than 10 km - , Energoatom said in a statement.

It is noted that the cases of Russian UAVs being spotted have recently increased many times, which may indicate that Russia is preparing for strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

"Energoatom provides information on each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.

"The aggressor country is taking these steps, fully aware of the possible consequences. This is nuclear terrorism and intimidation of the whole world with a radiation accident", said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

