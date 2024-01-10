The SFO showed how HIMARS destroys enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104353 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114153 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144604 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140883 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

The SFO showed how HIMARS destroys enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S

The SFO showed how HIMARS destroys enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121258 views

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S howitzer and damaged a Tornado-G launcher in the south of the country using HIMARS ATGMs.

In  the Southern sector, the Special Operations Forces practiced using HIMARS against Russian heavy equipment. In particular, the fighters destroyed a 2S19 Msta-S howitzer and significantly damaged a Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher. This was reported by UNN with a link to the SSO telegram channel.

The Msta-S was destroyed by fire, and the Tornado-G was damaged beyond repair.

- said the press service of the CCO.

Details

It is noted that the camouflaged enemy 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S19 "Msta-S" and the rocket launcher "Tornado-G" were discovered by the crew of the Bpak of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO during reconnaissance

The SSO operators accurately identified the coordinates of the enemy targets and directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at them.

Optional

MLRS and MRLS are designed to destroy equipment, including heavy weapons, manpower, destroy field fortifications, prevent enemy maneuvers deep in the enemy's defense, etc.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy three enemy Buk SAMs in Donetsk sector05.01.24, 07:45 • 111204 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

