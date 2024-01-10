The SFO showed how HIMARS destroys enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S

In the Southern sector, the Special Operations Forces practiced using HIMARS against Russian heavy equipment. In particular, the fighters destroyed a 2S19 Msta-S howitzer and significantly damaged a Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher. This was reported by UNN with a link to the SSO telegram channel.

The Msta-S was destroyed by fire, and the Tornado-G was damaged beyond repair. - said the press service of the CCO.

Details

It is noted that the camouflaged enemy 152-mm self-propelled howitzer 2S19 "Msta-S" and the rocket launcher "Tornado-G" were discovered by the crew of the Bpak of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO during reconnaissance

The SSO operators accurately identified the coordinates of the enemy targets and directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at them.

MLRS and MRLS are designed to destroy equipment, including heavy weapons, manpower, destroy field fortifications, prevent enemy maneuvers deep in the enemy's defense, etc.

