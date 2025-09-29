Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the European Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has consistently dismantled the remnants of democratic institutions in Russia, tightened punishments for any disloyalty to the authorities, and renounced its previously assumed international human rights obligations. - noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Despite years of ignoring the provisions of the Convention and the widespread use of torture against Ukrainian prisoners, Russia has now formally removed even the ban on inhumane treatment of prisoners. This could lead to a further increase in the scale of torture.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, stated that by signing the law on Russia's withdrawal from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, the Kremlin deprived the world of levers of international control over Russian prisons and occupied territories.

According to him, the world must use existing instruments, including activating the mechanisms of the UN, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, as Russia remains a party to the UN Convention against Torture.