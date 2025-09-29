$41.480.01
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 26812 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 31707 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 38544 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 42673 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 25042 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23661 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 15890 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30011 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49326 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70622 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
"The scale of torture in Russia will only increase": The Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the law on the denunciation of the European Convention against Torture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Vladimir Putin signed a law on the denunciation of the European Convention against Torture, which could lead to an increase in the scale of torture. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that this deprives the world of international control mechanisms over Russian prisons and occupied territories.

"The scale of torture in Russia will only increase": The Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the law on the denunciation of the European Convention against Torture

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the European Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has consistently dismantled the remnants of democratic institutions in Russia, tightened punishments for any disloyalty to the authorities, and renounced its previously assumed international human rights obligations.

- noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Despite years of ignoring the provisions of the Convention and the widespread use of torture against Ukrainian prisoners, Russia has now formally removed even the ban on inhumane treatment of prisoners. This could lead to a further increase in the scale of torture.

Recall

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, stated that by signing the law on Russia's withdrawal from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, the Kremlin deprived the world of levers of international control over Russian prisons and occupied territories.

According to him, the world must use existing instruments, including activating the mechanisms of the UN, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, as Russia remains a party to the UN Convention against Torture.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
International Committee of the Red Cross
United Nations
Ukraine