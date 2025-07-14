Camp "Save Childhood" in Italy — helping children who lost relatives due to the war in Ukraine

Over two shifts, 100 Ukrainian children visited here, including patients from the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" and children who lost one or both parents due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Social project for children of war: support and hope

The initiative was implemented by the charitable foundation King Foundation and the charitable organization "Mama i Nemovlya" (Mother and Baby), who joined forces to create a safe, warm, and therapeutic environment for children affected by the war.

This camp is not just a place for entertainment. It is a powerful psychological support program: the sea, communication with experienced psychologists, sports activities, art therapy, team games, evening movie screenings under the stars. All for emotional healing and the return of a sense of childhood.

"We created an environment where there are no sirens and explosions, but there is the sea, hugs, songs, and attentive attitude to every child. It's not just about entertainment — it's about returning to oneself," said the organizers of the "Save Childhood" initiative.

King Foundation: systemic support for Ukrainian children who have experienced loss

For the King Foundation, which is part of King Group, participation in "Save Childhood" was already the second. In 2024, the foundation joined the project as a partner and continues to implement its strategic mission — long-term, consistent support for children who have experienced loss: from assistance with education to career guidance and preparation for independent adult life.

"We don't just help — we stay by their side. For us, support is trust that forms over time, and belief in a child even when they are just learning to believe in themselves. Ukrainian children are forced to live in the reality of war, but every child has the right to a future. And we do everything to make the path to it possible, dignified, and meaningful," emphasize the King Foundation.

CO "Mama i Nemovlya": helping families in crisis

The charitable organization "Mama i Nemovlya" (Mother and Baby) has been helping families in crisis situations for over 20 years. Its team has unique experience working with children and knows how important it is to provide timely support — especially to those who have experienced profound loss.

1000 children from all over Ukraine have already passed through emotional recovery camps

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to the "Save Childhood" initiative, about 1000 children from all over Ukraine have had the opportunity to forget the horrors of war for at least some time and feel like children again.

Childhood cannot be returned, but moments can be created that will last forever. That is why such social projects have enormous humanitarian and social significance. They form a generation that grows up with the experience of care, love, and trust, not just losses.