Camp "Save Childhood" in Italy — helping children who lost relatives due to the war in Ukraine

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
10:15 AM • 964 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 9474 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 19696 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 20299 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 24294 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 26704 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 35091 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 36129 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53208 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79126 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
34%
750mm
Popular news
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 33899 views
"Putin speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone": Trump promised Ukraine missiles for PatriotJuly 14, 01:09 AM • 12687 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 29093 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed06:11 AM • 26817 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"07:12 AM • 7206 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 252345 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 247187 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 230711 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 248716 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 277034 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 32846 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 30642 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 116089 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 80398 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 83888 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Camp "Save Childhood" in Italy — helping children who lost relatives due to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

This summer, a health and psychological camp for children from Ukraine took place in an Italian resort town. The "Save Childhood" camp became a safe space for psychological rehabilitation, emotional recovery, and full-fledged recreation.

Camp "Save Childhood" in Italy — helping children who lost relatives due to the war in Ukraine

Over two shifts, 100 Ukrainian children visited here, including patients from the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" and children who lost one or both parents due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Social project for children of war: support and hope

The initiative was implemented by the charitable foundation King Foundation and the charitable organization "Mama i Nemovlya" (Mother and Baby), who joined forces to create a safe, warm, and therapeutic environment for children affected by the war.

This camp is not just a place for entertainment. It is a powerful psychological support program: the sea, communication with experienced psychologists, sports activities, art therapy, team games, evening movie screenings under the stars. All for emotional healing and the return of a sense of childhood.

"We created an environment where there are no sirens and explosions, but there is the sea, hugs, songs, and attentive attitude to every child. It's not just about entertainment — it's about returning to oneself," said the organizers of the "Save Childhood" initiative.

King Foundation: systemic support for Ukrainian children who have experienced loss

For the King Foundation, which is part of King Group, participation in "Save Childhood" was already the second. In 2024, the foundation joined the project as a partner and continues to implement its strategic mission — long-term, consistent support for children who have experienced loss: from assistance with education to career guidance and preparation for independent adult life.

"We don't just help — we stay by their side. For us, support is trust that forms over time, and belief in a child even when they are just learning to believe in themselves. Ukrainian children are forced to live in the reality of war, but every child has the right to a future. And we do everything to make the path to it possible, dignified, and meaningful," emphasize the King Foundation.

CO "Mama i Nemovlya": helping families in crisis

The charitable organization "Mama i Nemovlya" (Mother and Baby) has been helping families in crisis situations for over 20 years. Its team has unique experience working with children and knows how important it is to provide timely support — especially to those who have experienced profound loss.

1000 children from all over Ukraine have already passed through emotional recovery camps

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thanks to the "Save Childhood" initiative, about 1000 children from all over Ukraine have had the opportunity to forget the horrors of war for at least some time and feel like children again.

Childhood cannot be returned, but moments can be created that will last forever. That is why such social projects have enormous humanitarian and social significance. They form a generation that grows up with the experience of care, love, and trust, not just losses.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Italy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9