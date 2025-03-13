The Russians took the opportunity to transfer part of their forces across the Oskil River, the task of the Armed Forces is to dislodge them - Tregubov
Russian troops took advantage of the ice on the Oskil River to transfer forces. The Armed Forces of Ukraine must dislodge them from there and stop attempts to transfer them by small boats.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops were able to transfer part of their forces across the Oskil River on the ice, trying to "add" more of their forces. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to dislodge the Russian troops. This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group Viktor Tregubov on the telethon, reports UNN.
The Russians took the opportunity to transfer some of their equipment on the ice, and now the task of the Ukrainians is to dislodge them from there. Plus, they are trying to add again across the river with the help of small boats, but this is, of course, not the happiness they had before. That is why they now have certain forces there that they are trying to use, and the Ukrainians, of course, are trying to return them across the river
