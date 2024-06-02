the Russians carried out 19 attacks on the border territories of the Sumy region

During Sunday, June 2, the Russians carried out 19 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 46 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Miropolskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Shostkinskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled.

Miropolskaya hromada: artillery attacks were carried out (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Belopolskaya hromada: the Russians launched strikes using UAVs (FPV-Drone) (1 explosion), mortars (13 explosions), artillery (7 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from the UAV (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: artillery attacks (2 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Shostka community: cluster munitions were fired (2 explosions).

Ottoman community: mortar attacks (2 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyginskaya hromada: a UAV attack (FPV drone) was carried out (2 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: an attack was carried out using a UAV (FPV Drone) (2 explosions).

Novoslobodskaya hromada: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada.

