the Russians carried out 19 attacks on the border territories of the Sumy region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41216 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100789 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144040 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148639 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164414 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110328 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 36122 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49563 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85846 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244045 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221490 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 41216 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25501 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112551 views
the Russians carried out 19 attacks on the border territories of the Sumy region

the Russians carried out 19 attacks on the border territories of the Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21363 views

The Russians carried out 19 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region, while 46 explosions were recorded in several settlements.

During Sunday, June 2, the Russians carried out 19 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 46 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Miropolskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Nikolaevskaya,  Krasnopolskaya, Shostkinskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled.

  • Miropolskaya hromada: artillery attacks were carried out (2 explosions).
  •  Khotyn community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.
  • Belopolskaya hromada: the Russians launched strikes using UAVs (FPV-Drone) (1 explosion), mortars (13 explosions), artillery (7 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from the UAV (3 explosions).
  • Mykolaiv community: artillery attacks (2 explosions) were recorded.
  • Krasnopolskaya hromada: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).
  • Shostka community: cluster munitions were fired (2 explosions).
  • Ottoman community: mortar attacks (2 explosions) were recorded.
  • Shalyginskaya hromada: a UAV attack (FPV drone) was carried out (2 explosions).
  • Velikopisarevskaya hromada: an attack was carried out using a UAV (FPV Drone) (2 explosions).
  •  Novoslobodskaya hromada: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the hromada.

Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions31.05.24, 10:00 • 23749 views

