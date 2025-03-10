Russian Foreign Ministry claims that negotiations between Russia and US in Saudi Arabia are not scheduled for this week
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Foreign Ministry denied plans for a new round of negotiations between Russia and the USA in Saudi Arabia this week. According to them, no information has been received from the American side.
The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that a new round of negotiations between Russia and the USA in Saudi Arabia is not scheduled for this week, citing the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reported by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
"It is not planned. Moreover, no information has been received from the American side," Zakharova said in response to a relevant question.
Earlier
CNN reported that senior officials of President Trump's administration will meet separately with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia this week.