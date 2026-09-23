The Russian FIMI network is promoting the narrative of Ukraine’s isolation through Hungary

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The Russian FIMI network is spreading the claim that Hungary is allegedly blocking Ukraine’s energy initiatives due to threats to its own security. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

Details

Over the course of September 22, fact-checkers recorded around 120 publications on this topic. According to the Center, the reasons for the intensification of the information campaign were the Hungarian leadership’s refusal to participate in the “Carpathian Eight” summit, as well as the ban on the construction in Hungary of an oil-products storage facility for Ukraine. The organization noted that propaganda outlets are attempting to portray Hungary as a kind of “voice of reason” in Europe, which allegedly recognizes the danger of cooperation with Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian energy initiatives are presented in such publications as a potential threat to neighboring European Union countries.

Russian outlets are also emphasizing the breakdown of agreements between companies and interpreting the Hungarian government’s position as confirmation of its alleged “uncompromising protection” against risks associated with Ukraine. According to the Center for Strategic Communications, the aim of such an information campaign is to create the impression that Ukraine is allegedly becoming increasingly isolated among neighboring states.

In addition, the dissemination of such messages is aimed at deepening divisions within the European Union and discrediting joint regional energy projects, the Center emphasized.

For reference

FIMI (Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference) is a term used to describe foreign information manipulation and interference. Such operations may involve the dissemination of false or manipulative information to influence public sentiment, political processes, and relations between states. The Center for Strategic Communications has previously noted that actors linked to FIMI use both outright fakes and manipulative coverage of real facts.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that the Russians are stepping up military propaganda among young people in the occupied territories.