The Russian army struck Sumy region four times during the night: 16 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Ukraine's Sumy region four times overnight, using artillery, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and multiple rocket launchers, resulting in 16 explosions, reports the Sumy Regional Military Administration. The targets of the attacks were the Vorozhbiansk, Bilopilsk and Druzhbivka hromadas.
Details
"At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. Vorozhbianska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska hromadas were shelled," the RMA reported in Telegram.
Reportedly, the situation is as follows:
- Vorozhbianske hromada: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions).
- Bilopilska hromada: an infantry fighting vehicle (3 explosions) and MLRS (5 explosions) were fired upon.
- Druzhbivska hromada: mortar shelling (4 explosions) was recorded.
