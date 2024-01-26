The Russian army struck Sumy region four times during the night: 16 explosions

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Sumy region four times, including with artillery, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and MLRS, resulting in 16 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. Vorozhbianska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska hromadas were shelled," the RMA reported in Telegram.

Reportedly, the situation is as follows:

Vorozhbianske hromada: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions).

Bilopilska hromada: an infantry fighting vehicle (3 explosions) and MLRS (5 explosions) were fired upon.



Druzhbivska hromada: mortar shelling (4 explosions) was recorded.



Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times: more than fifty explosions in the border area