Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times: more than fifty explosions in the border area

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102344 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143034 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177461 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172112 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284531 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41457 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74024 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33943 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44353 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64028 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102348 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262075 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64007 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107343 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107307 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123382 views
Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times: more than fifty explosions in the border area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32477 views

In the Sumy region of Ukraine, near the Russian border, there were 17 attacks by Russian troops, and 56 explosions were recorded. Ten settlements were targeted, and the weapons used ranged from mortars and drones to small arms and tanks.

Residents of the border area of Sumy region are suffering from Russian shelling. On Thursday, the occupiers fired 17 times at the region. There were 56 explosions. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

During the day, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Druzhbiv, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- This is stated in the EIA report for the day.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as of 21:00, explosions were recorded in ten communities along the border. In particular, the enemy fired mortars at Hlukhiv and Esman communities.

Residents of Velykopysarivska, Miropilska and Krasnopilska communities were attacked by Russians with drones.

A small arms attack was registered in Khotynska ATC. And the occupants fired at Yunakivska from MLRS.

The situation in the Bilopil community was also restless. The enemy fired at the locals with mortars, artillery and tanks.

Driver killed and minor passenger injured in Sumy region as a result of road accident25.01.24, 18:43 • 24181 view

Recall

In the morning, Sumy region was subjected to mortar shelling by Russian troops, resulting in three explosions. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

Contact us about advertising