Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times: more than fifty explosions in the border area

Residents of the border area of Sumy region are suffering from Russian shelling. On Thursday, the occupiers fired 17 times at the region. There were 56 explosions. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

During the day, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Druzhbiv, and Sveska communities were shelled. - This is stated in the EIA report for the day.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as of 21:00, explosions were recorded in ten communities along the border. In particular, the enemy fired mortars at Hlukhiv and Esman communities.

Residents of Velykopysarivska, Miropilska and Krasnopilska communities were attacked by Russians with drones.

A small arms attack was registered in Khotynska ATC. And the occupants fired at Yunakivska from MLRS.

The situation in the Bilopil community was also restless. The enemy fired at the locals with mortars, artillery and tanks.

Driver killed and minor passenger injured in Sumy region as a result of road accident

Recall

In the morning, Sumy region was subjected to mortar shelling by Russian troops, resulting in three explosions.