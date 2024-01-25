Driver killed and minor passenger injured in Sumy region as a result of road accident

A 46-year-old man was killed in an accident in Sumy region. His passenger, a minor daughter, was injured. This was reported by the police of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

A report of a traffic accident was received by the 102 line from doctors today at about 17:00. Law enforcement officers and rescuers were immediately sent to the scene in the village of Klyshky, Shostka district.

As the police have previously established, a 46-year-old man driving a VAZ-2111 veered off the roadside. As a result, the car overturned, and the driver died on the spot. His 16-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle and was injured.

The police are considering opening criminal proceedings under Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles".

