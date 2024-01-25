Took a ride: in Rivne region, a teenager in a BMW crashed into a metal fence, one of the passengers needed medical attention

In the Rivne region, a teenager driving a BMW crashed into a metal fence. There were two girls inside the car - 16 and 17 years old. One of them needed medical care, reports UNN.

Details

The investigative team at the scene found out that a 17-year-old resident of Ostroh, the driver of a BMW, lost control and hit a metal fence separating the lanes.

There were also two girls in the car - 16- and 17-year-old residents of Ostroh. The younger one was released after receiving medical treatment.

An accident in Khmelnytsky region: a woman is killed and two children are injured

It is known that the minor was not authorized to drive a vehicle, and he borrowed the car from a friend to go for a ride. According to the results of the test, the young man was sober.

Law enforcement officers drew up three administrative reports against the offender.