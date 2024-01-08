An accident in Khmelnytsky region: a woman is killed and two children are injured

In the evening of January 7, a minibus and a Kia Ceed collided on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway near the village of Havrylivtsi. A 40-year-old woman died and two children were injured in the accident. The car crash was reported by the Khmelnytsky police, UNN reports.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday, January 7, at about 17:00 on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway near the village of Havrylivtsi. A car Kia Ceed driven by a 40-year-old resident of Chernivtsi collided with a Mercedes-Benz minibus driven by a 60-year-old resident of Ternopil region. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Kia died at the scene from her injuries. Her two 9-year-old daughters were injured and hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Hospital. - the police said.

Details

Law enforcement officials noted that a 36-year-old passenger in the minibus was also injured in the accident. However, she did not need hospitalization; medics treated her at the scene of the accident.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the accident under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of traffic rules or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.