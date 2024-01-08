An accident in Khmelnytsky region: a woman is killed and two children are injured

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34928 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105857 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134278 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133641 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170790 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

An accident in Khmelnytsky region: a woman is killed and two children are injured

An accident in Khmelnytsky region: a woman is killed and two children are injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29624 views

A collision on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway resulted in the death of a woman and the injury of two children.

In the evening of January 7, a minibus and a Kia Ceed collided on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway near the village of Havrylivtsi. A 40-year-old woman died and two children were injured in the accident. The car crash was reported by the Khmelnytsky police, UNN reports.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday, January 7, at about 17:00 on the Zhytomyr-Chernivtsi highway near the village of Havrylivtsi. A car Kia Ceed driven by a 40-year-old resident of Chernivtsi collided with a Mercedes-Benz minibus driven by a 60-year-old resident of Ternopil region. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Kia died at the scene from her injuries. Her two 9-year-old daughters were injured and hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Hospital.

- the police said.

Details

Law enforcement officials noted that a 36-year-old passenger in the minibus was also injured in the accident. However, she did not need hospitalization; medics  treated her at the scene of the accident.

An accident in Poland: a passenger bus collided with a truck08.01.24, 17:23 • 24687 views

Criminal proceedings were opened over the accident under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of traffic rules or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

