An accident in Poland: a passenger bus collided with a truck

A bus and a truck collided in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship in Poland. There are 12 known victims. In particular, one was transported to the hospital by helicopter. This was reported by Polish media, according to UNN.

At first, no serious injuries were found, but one of the people began to lose consciousness, so he was transported by helicopter to the hospital. - Waldemar Chernysh of the Jaroslav fire brigade told RMF FM.

The accident occurred around 13:00 on the DK 77 highway in Skoloszów near Radymno (Podkarpackie Voivodeship).

The bus hit a truck. According to journalists, there were 52 people in the passenger compartment. They were traveling from Katowice to Arlamów.

It is known that four people were taken to the hospital, while eight others were treated on the spot. One of the wounded was taken to a hospital in Rzeszów by helicopter Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe, the other three were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Jarosław and Przemyśl.

A total of 12 people received medical care.

Six fire brigades were engaged in the rescue operations. A total of 30 firefighters. Four ambulances were also dispatched to the accident site.