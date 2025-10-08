The "Reserve+" application will not work on the night of September 9: the Ministry of Defense named the reason

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that on October 9, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During their implementation, users will not be able to receive services or update documents, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

On October 9, from 00:00 to 06:00, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During this time, it will temporarily be impossible to receive services or update a document in the "Reserve+" application - reported the Ministry of Defense.

The agency also noted that the electronic military registration document should be downloaded in advance in PDF version so that it is always at hand. To do this, you need to click on the three dots on the main screen of the application and select "Download PDF".

The work will be completed at 06:00, after which the services will operate as usual - the message says.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided on automatic registration and deregistration for military service. Men aged 17 will be able to register through "Reserve+", and those who have reached the maximum age will be deregistered automatically.