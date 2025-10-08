The "Reserve+" application will not work on the night of September 9: the Ministry of Defense named the reason

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6438 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17295 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20810 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23421 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21805 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20572 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18775 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21539 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19384 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17636 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
88%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6422 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17275 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11485 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20795 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 15036 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23921 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42168 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45100 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96492 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91100 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

The "Reserve+" application will not work on the night of September 9: the Ministry of Defense named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

On October 9, from 00:00 to 06:00, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During this time, it will not be possible to receive services or update documents in the "Reserve+" application.

The "Reserve+" application will not work on the night of September 9: the Ministry of Defense named the reason

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that on October 9, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During their implementation, users will not be able to receive services or update documents, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

On October 9, from 00:00 to 06:00, planned technical work will be carried out in the "Oberih" register. During this time, it will temporarily be impossible to receive services or update a document in the "Reserve+" application

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

The agency also noted that the electronic military registration document should be downloaded in advance in PDF version so that it is always at hand. To do this, you need to click on the three dots on the main screen of the application and select "Download PDF".

The work will be completed at 06:00, after which the services will operate as usual

- the message says.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided on automatic registration and deregistration for military service. Men aged 17 will be able to register through "Reserve+", and those who have reached the maximum age will be deregistered automatically.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine