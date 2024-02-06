The remarks took up nine pages: Lubinets criticizes new draft law on mobilization

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102006 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128797 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129917 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171413 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169322 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275617 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101645 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85890 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82539 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94867 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35470 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240879 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3861 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128800 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103727 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120163 views
The remarks took up nine pages: Lubinets criticizes new draft law on mobilization

The remarks took up nine pages: Lubinets criticizes new draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117958 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights has criticized the government's draft law on mobilization, saying it contains contradictory provisions and does not comply with the Constitution.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has criticized the government's draft law No. 10449 on mobilization rules. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ombudsman's Telegram channel.

Details

He emphasized that Ukraine really needs to improve the issues related to mobilization training and mobilization itself. However, according to the ombudsman, draft law No. 10449 cannot resolve this issue, as it has a number of contradictory provisions.

Lubinets said that part of the comments to the draft law at the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights had already been voiced by his representative on social and economic rights, Olena Kolobrodova.

A corresponding letter has also been sent to the relevant Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. In total, the comments to the new draft law on mobilization took up 9 pages

- the Ombudsman said.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a mobilization bill to the Verkhovna Rada: a detailed analysis31.01.24, 08:15 • 114961 view

Addendum

In particular, the Ombudsman pointed to a regulatory incident regarding the procedure for traveling abroad by men aged 18 to 60 who are registered for military service or excluded from it in accordance with the established procedure.

The issue here is in the marks: the wording "remove" and "exclude" from military registration (which is indicated in the military ticket) in practice becomes a problem that needs to be resolved

- the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights  said in an explanation.

In addition, the Ombudsman drew attention to the fact that, according to the draft law, military commanders may impose temporary restrictions on the right of a Ukrainian citizen to leave the country

However, according to the requirements of Article 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Armed Forces and other military formations cannot be used by anyone to restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens. Therefore, these proposed amendments contradict the Constitution of Ukraine

- Dmytro Lubinets emphasized. 

He also criticized the rule regarding the obligation to register a recruit's electronic account, for which failure to do so is subject to legal liability.

The Ombudsman emphasizes that this does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law of Ukraine "On Personal Data Protection", and the legal positions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the official interpretation of the right to private and family life.

Business calls on the government to finalize the draft law on mobilization in order not to paralyze the country's economy05.02.24, 13:04 • 24661 view

However, Lubinets reminded that according to the Constitution, representatives of the TCC and JV cannot check military registration documents of citizens. According to him, this is allowed only to employees of the National Police and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. 

According to Art. 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations cannot be used by anyone to restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens

- emphasizes the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Ombudsman noted that the deprivation of the right to exemption from conscription for postgraduate students studying on a contact basis also contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. 

Separately, Lubinets pointed to the provision stipulating that conscription for military service during mobilization is carried out regardless of their place of military registration.

In other words, a person may be called up for military service while on a business trip, while visiting his or her parents on weekends, or while staying in a sanatorium or medical facility outside the place of residence.

As the analysis of appeals to our Office shows, this approach to mobilization often violates the right of citizens to exemption from conscription, since citizens do not carry medical documents, as well as documents entitling a person liable for military service to exemption from conscription (birth certificates of children, certificates of disability of parents, etc.), as they are required by law to be submitted to the CMC and JIC at the place of military registration. Therefore, it is inappropriate to enshrine this provision in the Law

- confident Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lubinets also criticized the current version of the Law of Ukraine "On Alternative (Non-Military) Service", which does not provide for the possibility and procedure for sending citizens who are subject to military service during mobilization for a special period to alternative service.

Not only sanctions but also convenient mechanisms: the Ministry of Defense commented on the draft law on mobilization03.02.24, 20:48 • 73843 views

According to him, there are numerous cases of sending citizens to military service whose religious beliefs do not allow them to perform military duty, which contradicts the right to freedom of conscience guaranteed to them by Article 35 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The day before, I met with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and I would like to note positively that he is ready to respond to the comments

- the Ombudsman summarized. 

Draft law on mobilization fully meets the standards of the time - Illarion Pavliuk04.02.24, 02:45 • 31717 views

Recall

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risksas key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising