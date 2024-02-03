Not only sanctions but also convenient mechanisms: the Ministry of Defense commented on the draft law on mobilization

The new draft law on mobilization contains not only sanctions but also convenient mechanisms. Pavliuk, the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense, said this on the air of "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

According to the head of the Defense Ministry's Press and Information Department, the restrictions will allow for greater certainty. And it is this certainty that can give the Armed Forces a strategic advantage in the war.

"A serviceman has a certain period of time when he will serve and then a period when he will not serve. In order to gain this strategic advantage, it is necessary not only to understand in how many months to let someone go, but also to understand how to ensure the replenishment of the army during this period. Everyone immediately talks about sanctions, which is the biggest trigger. But let's start with convenience - it is much more convenient to update the data in the electronic cabinet than to go to the TCC and JV," added Illarion Pavliuk.

