Draft law on mobilization fully meets the standards of the time - Illarion Pavliuk

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 45513 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113357 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119560 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161850 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264568 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166723 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Draft law on mobilization fully meets the standards of the time - Illarion Pavliuk

Draft law on mobilization fully meets the standards of the time - Illarion Pavliuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31714 views

The draft law on mobilization fully complies with modern standards, providing Ukrainians with the certainty of a 36-month period of military service.

The draft law on mobilization is fully in line with the norms of the time and provides certainty to Ukrainians. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense Illarion Pavlyuk on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

He noted that the new draft law is extremely important, as it contains a provision on the certainty of a 36-month service period.

Because you cannot run an indefinite distance. We are well aware that this is one of the key factors in attracting people to the army. The draft law has other provisions that will ensure this certainty, making the mobilization mechanism itself more efficient, clearer, and more transparent

Illarion Pavliuk added.

The day before, it became known that the Ministry of Defense insists on the urgent adoption of the draft law on mobilization by the Verkhovna Rada in order to improve the mechanisms of conscription.

Ilarion Pavliuk, a representative of the agency, said he would not comment on possible disagreements in parliament over the draft law.

The document now meets the requirements of the time and what we want for effective mobilization. We need to improve the mobilization mechanism. For us, the fundamental issue is to update the mobilization mechanism as soon as possible

Pavliuk emphasized.

19.10.23, 18:44 • 273021 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising