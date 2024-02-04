Draft law on mobilization fully meets the standards of the time - Illarion Pavliuk

The draft law on mobilization is fully in line with the norms of the time and provides certainty to Ukrainians. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense Illarion Pavlyuk on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

He noted that the new draft law is extremely important, as it contains a provision on the certainty of a 36-month service period.

Because you cannot run an indefinite distance. We are well aware that this is one of the key factors in attracting people to the army. The draft law has other provisions that will ensure this certainty, making the mobilization mechanism itself more efficient, clearer, and more transparent Illarion Pavliuk added.

The day before, it became known that the Ministry of Defense insists on the urgent adoption of the draft law on mobilization by the Verkhovna Rada in order to improve the mechanisms of conscription.

Ilarion Pavliuk, a representative of the agency, said he would not comment on possible disagreements in parliament over the draft law.