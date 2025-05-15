The Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on changes in payments to family members of fallen Heroes of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law on changes in monthly payments to families of fallen Heroes. Compensation will be distributed equally among family members.
On May 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on amendments to the Law "On Monthly Cash Payment to Certain Categories of Citizens", which provides for new rules for payments to families of fallen or deceased Heroes of Ukraine.
"For" voted 262 MPs, writes UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
Details
The initiators of the draft law were People's Deputies Halyna Tretyakova and Maria Mezentseva. This draft law is proposed to correct inaccuracies in the Law "On Monthly Cash Payment to Certain Categories of Citizens" regarding the payment of monthly cash compensations to a family member of a fallen (deceased) citizen from among persons who have special merits to the Motherland.
The uncertainty of the provision regarding the amount of monthly cash payment in the presence of two or more family members encourages citizens to go to court.
To resolve this issue, the initiators of the draft law propose to amend Article 4 of the Law, according to which family members of fallen or deceased Heroes of Ukraine receive a monthly cash compensation, which will be distributed among them equally.
Addition
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for compensation for servicemen for unused vacation days during mobilization.
