The Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on changes in payments to family members of fallen Heroes of Ukraine

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10980 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23196 views

10:37 AM • 23196 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24974 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49778 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126601 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126365 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239764 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101701 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70763 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188121 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121297 views

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121297 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188447 views

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188447 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239764 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188121 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203384 views

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203384 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 26041 views

07:51 AM • 26041 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86828 views

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86828 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61131 views

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61131 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82116 views

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82116 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91595 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on changes in payments to family members of fallen Heroes of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

The Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law on changes in monthly payments to families of fallen Heroes. Compensation will be distributed equally among family members.

The Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on changes in payments to family members of fallen Heroes of Ukraine

On May 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on amendments to the Law "On Monthly Cash Payment to Certain Categories of Citizens", which provides for new rules for payments to families of fallen or deceased Heroes of Ukraine.

"For" voted 262 MPs, writes UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The initiators of the draft law were People's Deputies Halyna Tretyakova and Maria Mezentseva. This draft law is proposed to correct inaccuracies in the Law "On Monthly Cash Payment to Certain Categories of Citizens" regarding the payment of monthly cash compensations to a family member of a fallen (deceased) citizen from among persons who have special merits to the Motherland.

The uncertainty of the provision regarding the amount of monthly cash payment in the presence of two or more family members encourages citizens to go to court.

To resolve this issue, the initiators of the draft law propose to amend Article 4 of the Law, according to which family members of fallen or deceased Heroes of Ukraine receive a monthly cash compensation, which will be distributed among them equally.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for compensation for servicemen for unused vacation days during mobilization.

The Rada supported in the first reading a draft law on compensation to servicemen for unused leave"

- reports the MP.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsFinance
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
