The Rada refused to ask Zelenskyy to strip Bubka and Klochkova of their awards

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 10, did not support sending a parliamentary inquiry to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the deprivation of state awards and honorary titles of Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova. The parliament also did not support the request of a group of deputies regarding the awarding of the skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych with the Order "For Merit". This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Details

The author of the request regarding Bubka and Klochkova is People's Deputy, member of the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda" political party Oksana Savchuk. The voting results are as follows:

For - 112 deputies;

Against - 5;

Abstained - 7;

Did not vote - 154.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the request of 43 deputies regarding the awarding of Heraskevych with the Order "For Merit". The voting results are as follows:

For - 66 deputies;

Against - 5;

Abstained - 12;

Did not vote - 175.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada session hall. The athlete publicly called for the deprivation of the title of Hero of Ukraine from Olympic champion Serhiy Bubka.

UNN also reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stopped paying state scholarships to Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova.