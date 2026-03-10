ukenru
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 7560 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 16413 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 24646 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM • 36616 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49099 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82484 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52977 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58070 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55853 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM • 24646 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
08:20 AM • 36616 views
The Rada refused to ask Zelenskyy to strip Bubka and Klochkova of their awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

The parliament did not support the request to strip Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova of their titles. The deputies also did not vote for awarding Vladyslav Heraskevych.

The Rada refused to ask Zelenskyy to strip Bubka and Klochkova of their awards

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 10, did not support sending a parliamentary inquiry to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the deprivation of state awards and honorary titles of Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova. The parliament also did not support the request of a group of deputies regarding the awarding of the skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych with the Order "For Merit". This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Details

The author of the request regarding Bubka and Klochkova is People's Deputy, member of the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda" political party Oksana Savchuk. The voting results are as follows:

  • For - 112 deputies;
    • Against - 5;
      • Abstained - 7;
        • Did not vote - 154.

          In addition, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the request of 43 deputies regarding the awarding of Heraskevych with the Order "For Merit". The voting results are as follows:

          • For - 66 deputies;
            • Against - 5;
              • Abstained - 12;
                • Did not vote - 175.

                  Recall

                  Earlier, we wrote about how Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada session hall. The athlete publicly called for the deprivation of the title of Hero of Ukraine from Olympic champion Serhiy Bubka.

                  UNN also reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stopped paying state scholarships to Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova.

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

