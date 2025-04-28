The Rada may increase compensation to deputies for housing to 27 thousand

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3378 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 9988 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7342 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10359 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15894 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16166 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11729 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17122 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64437 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57289 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15894 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16166 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17122 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64437 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166406 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3950 views

01:22 PM • 3950 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23517 views

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23517 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24120 views

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24120 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139410 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54030 views

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54030 views
Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

The Rada may increase compensation to deputies for housing to 27 thousand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Serhiy Kalchenko proposes increasing compensation to people's deputies for housing rent due to rising prices since 2018. In March, 105 deputies received housing payments.

The Rada may increase compensation to deputies for housing to 27 thousand

The Chairman of the Committee on Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhiy Kalchenko, proposes that the Rada increase the amount of monetary compensation paid to people's deputies for renting housing to 27,000 hryvnias. This is stated in the draft resolution, which was registered under No. 13216, writes UNN.

Funds to compensate for the cost of renting housing or renting a hotel room - at the rate of UAH 650.0 per day, depending on the number of calendar days of the month, respectively: in January, March, May, July, August, October, December - UAH 20,150.0 per month, in April, June, September, November - UAH 19,500.0 and in February - UAH 18,200.0 

- said in the explanatory note.

The initiators of the draft resolution propose to amend the estimate and increase the amount of compensation to 27 thousand hryvnias.

The explanatory note states that compensation to deputies needs to be increased due to the fact that the consumer price index for the period 2018-2024 has increased significantly.

Taking into account the consumer price index for the period 2018-2024, the amount of compensation should have increased by an average of more than 77 percent over this period, for example, the increase in fuel prices increased by 4.3 times or 400 percent compared to 2018, utilities compared to 2018 to 3.4 times or an average of 59 percent 

- is stated in the explanatory note.

It is also emphasized that according to Art. 35 "On the Status of People's Deputy", the expenses for ensuring the activities of the Council provide funds for renting housing.

The right to receive such funds is granted to deputies who do not have housing in the city of Kyiv and their place of residence, according to their registration, is located at a distance of more than 30 km from the border of Kyiv.

Reference

In March, 105 people's deputies received cash payments for renting housing. The vast majority of them received 18,200 hryvnias in compensation for February. Five people's deputies were charged compensation for January and February in the range of 34-38 thousand hryvnias. Two received compensation of UAH 20,150 for January.

Addition

In Ukraine, the size of the subsidy for renting housing has been increased and the list of recipients has been expanded. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv
