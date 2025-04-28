The Rada may increase compensation to deputies for housing to 27 thousand

The Chairman of the Committee on Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics and Organization of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhiy Kalchenko, proposes that the Rada increase the amount of monetary compensation paid to people's deputies for renting housing to 27,000 hryvnias. This is stated in the draft resolution, which was registered under No. 13216, writes UNN.

Funds to compensate for the cost of renting housing or renting a hotel room - at the rate of UAH 650.0 per day, depending on the number of calendar days of the month, respectively: in January, March, May, July, August, October, December - UAH 20,150.0 per month, in April, June, September, November - UAH 19,500.0 and in February - UAH 18,200.0 - said in the explanatory note.

The initiators of the draft resolution propose to amend the estimate and increase the amount of compensation to 27 thousand hryvnias.

The explanatory note states that compensation to deputies needs to be increased due to the fact that the consumer price index for the period 2018-2024 has increased significantly.

Taking into account the consumer price index for the period 2018-2024, the amount of compensation should have increased by an average of more than 77 percent over this period, for example, the increase in fuel prices increased by 4.3 times or 400 percent compared to 2018, utilities compared to 2018 to 3.4 times or an average of 59 percent - is stated in the explanatory note.

It is also emphasized that according to Art. 35 "On the Status of People's Deputy", the expenses for ensuring the activities of the Council provide funds for renting housing.

The right to receive such funds is granted to deputies who do not have housing in the city of Kyiv and their place of residence, according to their registration, is located at a distance of more than 30 km from the border of Kyiv.

Reference

In March, 105 people's deputies received cash payments for renting housing. The vast majority of them received 18,200 hryvnias in compensation for February. Five people's deputies were charged compensation for January and February in the range of 34-38 thousand hryvnias. Two received compensation of UAH 20,150 for January.

Addition

In Ukraine, the size of the subsidy for renting housing has been increased and the list of recipients has been expanded. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account.