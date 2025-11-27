The Rada is recommended to oblige ministers to report before resignation

The Committee on the Organization of State Power recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in its entirety draft law №3195, which obliges a minister to be present and report on their work during the consideration of their resignation in the relevant committee and at a plenary session of parliament. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

Following its consideration, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt this draft law in the second reading and in its entirety.

The draft law prepared for the second reading proposes:

to regulate the procedure for appointing members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

to define the specifics of terminating the powers of a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in connection with their submission of a resignation statement or the submission by the President of Ukraine or the Prime Minister of Ukraine of a proposal for their dismissal;

to enshrine the obligation of a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to be present and report on their work when considering the issue of their dismissal (the basis of which was their resignation statement) at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine committee, whose subject matter includes the preliminary consideration of the issue of dismissing the relevant member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from office, and at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

