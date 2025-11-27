$42.300.10
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is – "Ukrenergo"
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
The Rada is recommended to oblige ministers to report before resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Committee on State Power Organization recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 3195. It obliges ministers to report on their work during the consideration of their resignation.

The Rada is recommended to oblige ministers to report before resignation

The Committee on the Organization of State Power recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in its entirety draft law №3195, which obliges a minister to be present and report on their work during the consideration of their resignation in the relevant committee and at a plenary session of parliament. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

Following its consideration, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt this draft law in the second reading and in its entirety.

The draft law prepared for the second reading proposes:

  • to regulate the procedure for appointing members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
    • to define the specifics of terminating the powers of a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in connection with their submission of a resignation statement or the submission by the President of Ukraine or the Prime Minister of Ukraine of a proposal for their dismissal;
      • to enshrine the obligation of a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to be present and report on their work when considering the issue of their dismissal (the basis of which was their resignation statement) at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine committee, whose subject matter includes the preliminary consideration of the issue of dismissing the relevant member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from office, and at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

        The Verkhovna Rada launched the implementation of the investment compensation mechanism: a joint initiative of the FPU and people's deputies06.11.25, 18:06 • 3393 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Politics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada