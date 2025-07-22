$41.820.07
Rada appealed to the US Congress regarding support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the US Congress with a call to maintain and strengthen leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people. The appeal concerns the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for peace, security, and freedom.

Rada appealed to the US Congress regarding support for Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada voted for an appeal to the US Congress regarding support for Ukraine in the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation (No. 13509), reported the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Rada appealed to the US Congress regarding the need to preserve and strengthen US leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people in the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for peace, security, and freedom of the entire free world. "For" - 328

- MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram.

What the appeal entails

The appeal states that the Verkhovna Rada expresses its sincere respect and gratitude to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress and calls for:

  • "to continue demonstrating and purposefully strengthening bipartisan and bicameral US support for the struggle of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people for the sovereignty and independence of their own state, the restoration of its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, fundamental values of freedom and democracy for both our states; to continue the unequivocal condemnation of the armed aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, given its systematic violation of the basic principles of international law, mass war crimes and terrorist acts against the civilian population of Ukraine";
    • "to maintain global US leadership and to adopt at the legislative level a policy of non-recognition by Russia of any territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied in violation of the basic principles of international law, and thereby develop the provisions of the US Crimea Declaration of July 25, 2018";
      • "to adopt a bipartisan resolution of the US Congress and relevant legislative acts in support of Ukraine with confirmation of readiness to continue providing comprehensive assistance, including military, in the struggle of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people for sovereignty and independence, freedom and restoration of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, as well as a manifold increase in such assistance to force the Russian Federation to abandon the continuation of aggressive war against Ukraine and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine";
        • "ensure uninterrupted defensive support for Ukraine and intelligence sharing to strengthen its capacity to repel armed Russian aggression";
          • "support strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by urgently providing Patriot missile defense systems in sufficient quantities to create an 'air dome' to protect civilians from ongoing barbaric attacks by the Russian Federation";
            • "provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets in sufficient numbers for Ukraine to successfully repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;
              • "provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, artillery shells, and other military equipment necessary to deter and repel Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, destroy its logistical chains, and ensure effective protection of Ukraine's territory";
                • "continue to support interaction in the 'Ramstein' format";
                  • "support and facilitate the activities of the Coalition of the Willing in assisting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor";
                    • "strengthen comprehensive sanctions against the Russian Federation and states cooperating with it and supporting its armed aggression against Ukraine, helping to circumvent the sanctions regime and restore the military arsenals of the Russian Federation, which prolongs the war, increases human losses, destruction, multiplies the tragedies of war and contradicts the peacekeeping efforts of US President Donald Trump regarding a full, unconditional and long-term ceasefire for at least 30 days and the initiation of a real negotiation process aimed at restoring and ensuring comprehensive, just and sustainable peace";
                      • "confiscate the assets of the Russian Federation: sovereign assets of the central bank of the Russian Federation, interest from frozen assets, assets of sanctioned individuals and legal entities, as well as persons who violate sanctions, with the aim of directing the seized funds to the needs of Ukraine";
                        • "confirm that both comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, including the freezing of assets of the aggressor state, will remain in force until a peaceful settlement, restoration and preservation of comprehensive, just and sustainable peace, so as not to allow the Russian Federation to use the period of ceasefire and negotiation process to regroup and restore military supplies and continue armed aggression against Ukraine or other states of the world in the future";
                          • "take an active part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the expense of confiscated Russian sovereign assets";
                            • "insist on the return by the Russian Federation of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children and deported civilians, on the exchange of prisoners of war according to the principle 'all for all'";
                              • "support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and international efforts to hold the Russian Federation and its accomplices accountable for the crime of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Ukraine and its citizens";
                                • "continue efforts on the platform of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to prevent the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the Executive Council of the OPCW for the period 2026-2028 and to hold the Russian Federation accountable for violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction";
                                  • "create with Ukraine a regime of maximum favor to ensure the development of trade, business and investment";
                                    • "continue to make targeted efforts to further strengthen and deepen strategic partnership with Ukraine, including, but not limited to, in the sphere of ensuring European peace, security and stability, as well as strengthening a reliable transatlantic alliance";
                                      • "continue to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, including through expanding practical cooperation with NATO, developing defense potential and political dialogue, which will contribute to Ukraine's further rapprochement with future membership in the Alliance in accordance with the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit and subsequent declarations."

                                        US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ19.07.25, 09:55

                                        Julia Shramko

                                        Politics
                                        United States Congress
                                        United States
                                        Ukraine
