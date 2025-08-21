$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 10347 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 11749 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 18462 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 11979 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 22540 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 56788 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 65484 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 68445 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 91409 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 211413 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The parliament adopted a law restricting access to real estate data and cadastral numbers for the period of martial law. The document also changes the requirements for entering information about weapons production into registers.

The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate data

On August 21, the Rada adopted in its entirety the draft Law No. 11533, which amends the Civil Code of Ukraine and some other laws regarding the specifics of providing information from public electronic registers, the holder of which is the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and some other public electronic registers, reports UNN.

In particular, changes to the law on state registration of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations stipulate that it is not mandatory to enter information into the register about types of activities related to the production of weapons and ammunition and components for ammunition, explosives, military vehicles, special equipment, air and space aircraft, etc.

- the message says.

The document also amends the laws on state registration of real estate rights and on the State Cadastre.

For the period of martial law and one year after its termination, the draft law restricts access to data on the location of real estate objects, as well as to cadastral numbers of land plots belonging to any legal entities.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, the relevant draft law No. 11533 was supported by 231 deputies during the final vote.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
