The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate data

On August 21, the Rada adopted in its entirety the draft Law No. 11533, which amends the Civil Code of Ukraine and some other laws regarding the specifics of providing information from public electronic registers, the holder of which is the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and some other public electronic registers, reports UNN.

In particular, changes to the law on state registration of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations stipulate that it is not mandatory to enter information into the register about types of activities related to the production of weapons and ammunition and components for ammunition, explosives, military vehicles, special equipment, air and space aircraft, etc. - the message says.

The document also amends the laws on state registration of real estate rights and on the State Cadastre.

For the period of martial law and one year after its termination, the draft law restricts access to data on the location of real estate objects, as well as to cadastral numbers of land plots belonging to any legal entities.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, the relevant draft law No. 11533 was supported by 231 deputies during the final vote.