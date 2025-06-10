$41.490.09
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

"The question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians": Zelenskyy assessed the negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Zelenskyy assessed the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul. He emphasized the need for strong mediators and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians": Zelenskyy assessed the negotiations with the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered whether he still believes in negotiations, the second round of which Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on June 2, where they presented their own memorandums, and as a result of which progress has so far been achieved only regarding the exchange of prisoners of war. The head of state indicated that "the question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians," in an interview with the Hungarian publication Válasz Online, published on June 10, writes UNN.

I think that they are going the way the Russians are trying to present them. They are trying to weaken the positions of Western partners regarding Russia. After all, it's easier that way. They are professionals in this: absolute world champions in lying. Diplomatically speaking, they are manipulators. Those with whom our delegation is negotiating are also like that. Therefore, it would be good if the mediating countries did not focus on what they may lose from sanctions – what economic disadvantages they will face or what will happen to space cooperation and satellite communications – but focused on what the negotiations are about: the war. On the fact that people are dying. The rest can be discussed in bilateral negotiations. If the war remains only part of a larger puzzle, your position will be weakened. As long as this is the case, the Russians will not change their agenda or their lies. Look what happened to the prisoner exchange scheduled for the day of our conversation!

- said Zelenskyy.

"Our memorandum is the basis for negotiations. Based on this, our delegation has a mandate to discuss humanitarian issues - the issue of prisoners of war and abducted children - or a ceasefire. However, they do not have the authority to discuss the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is our own constitutional matter," the President noted, answering the question of what the Ukrainian side would be willing to compromise on, given that, ideally, an agreement is reached by both parties willing to compromise on their terms.

"We have already said that we will not recognize the currently occupied territories as Russian de jure," he emphasized.

"We have also repeatedly said that if we receive adequate security guarantees that will not allow Putin to continue the war, then we will have time to decide on territorial issues. Diplomatically, not with weapons. And this is already a serious compromise, because we have a long way to go. We want to end the war, but this requires the will of both parties. If the other party is not ready for this, it will always come up with something," the Head of State continued.

They even told our delegation: we know that our memorandum is an ultimatum, and you will not accept it. Thus, the question is not about the quality of the Istanbul format, but about what to do with the lies of the Russians. Therefore, strong mediators are needed: so that the Russians cannot abandon the agreements reached at the negotiations

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

And he added: "At the moment, the United States does not seem to be a strong mediator: the Russians told them not to sit at the table, and they just left. Why? Because of their soft policy towards Russia."

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
