Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that it had sent a request for the extradition of businessman Timur Mindich to the relevant Israeli agency. Mariana Haiovska, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told UNN about this.

Details

The extradition request for Mindich was sent to the Israeli Ministry of Justice.

Earlier, the lead detective in the Mindich case, Oleksandr Abakumov, reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau had submitted all necessary documents to the Prosecutor General's Office to initiate the extradition procedure.

However, as Haiovska reported, the process was delayed due to the identification and need to rectify certain deficiencies in the documents provided by NABU.

After NABU's request for the extradition of individuals to Ukraine was received, a number of procedural and technical deficiencies were identified during their processing. In a working order, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with NABU, processed and completed 24 volumes of materials, and also prepared and translated the text of the request. After the final elimination of deficiencies and errors, the extradition request was sent to the Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel. - the spokeswoman said.

Addition

Mindich is involved in the "Midas" case.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

At the same time, NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

A number of defendants were notified of suspicion.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. After that, Mindich and Tsukerman appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' wanted lists.