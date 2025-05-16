Price of gold is heading for its worst week in 6 months

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4044 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 13145 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22373 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36133 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37510 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92257 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67688 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62199 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159585 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 4044 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 13145 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262896 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253872 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315297 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10290 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11139 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66451 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88146 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84249 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Price of gold is heading for its worst week in 6 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Gold prices fell 2% due to a temporary trade agreement between the US and China. The strengthening dollar also reduced investor demand for gold.

Price of gold is heading for its worst week in 6 months

Gold prices fell by more than 2% on Friday and are heading for their worst week in six months, as a general rise in the dollar and a temporary trade agreement between the US and China reduced demand for this safe metal among investors, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell 1.9% to $3,178.06 per ounce as of 11:36 GMT (14:36 Kyiv time). Bullion has lost more than 4% this week and is on track for its worst weekly performance since November 2024.

US gold futures fell 1.4% to $3,180.90.

"We have had a week of optimistic signals in terms of trade negotiations, and we have seen the dollar strengthen, which is putting pressure on gold prices," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Earlier this week, the United States and China agreed to temporarily reduce tough mutual tariffs imposed in April, which lifted sentiment in broader financial markets.

US and China have agreed to a significant reduction in tariffs for 90 days12.05.25, 10:39 • 3453 views

The dollar index was restrained this day, but was heading for its fourth consecutive rise on a weekly basis, making gold less attractive to holders of other currencies.

Gold, used as a safe haven in times of political and financial uncertainty, reached an all-time high of $3,500.05 an ounce last month, boosted by central bank purchases, fears of a customs war and strong investment demand.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time22.04.25, 18:11 • 6838 views

Giving some respite to gold, signs of slowing inflation and weaker-than-expected economic data in the United States this week have strengthened bets on further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Non-profit gold usually thrives in low interest rate environments.

"On the positive side, the fall in gold prices continues to attract buyers, which shows that the precious metal remains a preferred asset as the outlook for global growth and inflation still looks quite bleak," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.8% to $32.08 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $985.1, and palladium lost 1% to $958.24.

Gold prices fell to a one-month low15.05.25, 12:14 • 2102 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Tim Walz
China
United States
Brent
$65.39
Bitcoin
$104,168.30
S&P 500
$5,924.43
Tesla
$347.41
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,186.04
Ethereum
$2,594.86