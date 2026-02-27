$43.210.03
The Presidential Office revealed details about the content of the document on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Kyiv insists on clear legal formulations in the security guarantee document to avoid misinterpretations. The document must be ratified by the US Congress, and both the Ukrainian and English versions must refer specifically to guarantees.

The Presidential Office revealed details about the content of the document on security guarantees for Ukraine

As part of the discussion on security guarantees, official Kyiv insists on clear legal formulations to avoid discrepancies between language versions and to enshrine a clear mechanism for the political and legal implementation of agreements.

First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhiy Kyslytsia shared details regarding the content of the document on security guarantees, which the contact group is currently working on. The official spoke about this on the national telethon on February 27, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, both the ratification procedure in the US and the accuracy of terminology in both language versions are crucial, so that there are no discrepancies in the document regarding the level of obligations.

In particular, both the Ukrainian and English versions of the text must refer specifically to guarantees, and not to any softer formulations.

The document on security guarantees for Ukraine must be ratified by the US Congress, and both the Ukrainian and English versions of the document must refer specifically to guarantees

- said Kyslytsia.

In the context of discussions on security guarantees, the Ukrainian side insists on clear legal formulations that exclude the substitution of content between language versions and ensure a clear mechanism for the political and legal implementation of agreements.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing at several levels. The main difficulties are related to political decisions and the issue of territories, as well as the military component.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

