Office of the President of Ukraine told what changes will be proposed for recruitment: will anything change for young people

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101811 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109787 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112491 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136961 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Office of the President of Ukraine told what changes will be proposed for recruitment: will anything change for young people

Office of the President of Ukraine told what changes will be proposed for recruitment: will anything change for young people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39185 views

The Office of the President of Ukraine told what changes will be proposed to replenish the army.

In the coming days, the Office of the President of Ukraine plans to propose amendments to legislation and presidential decrees regarding the reported "conscription of men aged 18 to 25 years." This was reported by Mykola Shchur, an adviser to the Department of National Security and Defense of the Presidential Office in a commentary for TSN, UNN reports.

Details

"There will be a whole range of changes to both legislation and presidential decrees. Different levels of amendments to the documents are expected. I think there will be a presentation in the coming days. The technical details are being agreed upon, and something else may change. A working group consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and public organizations has been working. A concept has been developed," the Presidential Office said.

Officials do not rule out that the proposals will be considered by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The President's Office reportedly emphasizes that "this is a voluntary contract, about men who are not subject to mobilization between the ages of 18 and 25 and who are to be encouraged, including financially".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

