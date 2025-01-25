Office of the President of Ukraine told what changes will be proposed for recruitment: will anything change for young people

In the coming days, the Office of the President of Ukraine plans to propose amendments to legislation and presidential decrees regarding the reported "conscription of men aged 18 to 25 years." This was reported by Mykola Shchur, an adviser to the Department of National Security and Defense of the Presidential Office in a commentary for TSN, UNN reports.

Details

"There will be a whole range of changes to both legislation and presidential decrees. Different levels of amendments to the documents are expected. I think there will be a presentation in the coming days. The technical details are being agreed upon, and something else may change. A working group consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and public organizations has been working. A concept has been developed," the Presidential Office said.

Officials do not rule out that the proposals will be considered by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The President's Office reportedly emphasizes that "this is a voluntary contract, about men who are not subject to mobilization between the ages of 18 and 25 and who are to be encouraged, including financially".

