The President posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and serviceman Pavlo Petrychenko.

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 2066 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17759 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46178 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 55109 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 101083 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34983 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 53114 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55268 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 86006 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 135013 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

The President posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and serviceman Pavlo Petrychenko.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3382 views

The President posthumously awarded the "Gold Star" Order to Pavlo Petrychenko, who died on April 15. The serviceman is known for initiating a petition to restrict online casinos for the military.

The President posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and serviceman Pavlo Petrychenko.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and military man Pavlo Petrychenko with the Order "Golden Star". This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the President of Ukraine.

 Details

For personal courage and heroism, manifested in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Petrychenko Pavlo Viktorovych – junior sergeant (posthumously) 

- the decree reads.

Let's add

Pavlo Petrychenko mobilized to the Armed Forces in April 2022. Before the war, the sergeant was a project manager, a participant in public initiatives and an organizer of actions against police arbitrariness.

It was he who publicized gambling in the Armed Forces. The petition authored by him on limiting the operation of online casinos on March 29, 2024, gained more than 25,000 votes, which allowed it to be submitted to the President for consideration. The response to the petition was published after Petrychenko's death.

Unfortunately, on April 15, 2024, Junior Sergeant P. Petrychenko died defending the independence and territorial integrity of our state in the fight against the Russian aggressor. I would like to note that Pavlo Viktorovych, as a true patriot of his state, drew attention to the need to solve a very important problem for society with the issue raised in the petition. As a result of the meeting, the relevant bodies developed a number of measures aimed at resolving certain problematic issues raised in the petition, which was reflected in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of April 20, 2024 "On Counteracting the Negative Consequences of Gambling on the Internet", enacted by Decree of the President of Ukraine of April 20, 2024 No. 234/2024

- stated on the website of the Office of the President.

The fighter of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk died on April 15 in the war with Russia.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
59th Motorized Brigade (Ukraine)
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
