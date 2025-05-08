The President posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and serviceman Pavlo Petrychenko.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to activist and military man Pavlo Petrychenko with the Order "Golden Star". This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the President of Ukraine.

Details

For personal courage and heroism, manifested in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order "Golden Star" to Petrychenko Pavlo Viktorovych – junior sergeant (posthumously) - the decree reads.

Let's add

Pavlo Petrychenko mobilized to the Armed Forces in April 2022. Before the war, the sergeant was a project manager, a participant in public initiatives and an organizer of actions against police arbitrariness.

It was he who publicized gambling in the Armed Forces. The petition authored by him on limiting the operation of online casinos on March 29, 2024, gained more than 25,000 votes, which allowed it to be submitted to the President for consideration. The response to the petition was published after Petrychenko's death.

Unfortunately, on April 15, 2024, Junior Sergeant P. Petrychenko died defending the independence and territorial integrity of our state in the fight against the Russian aggressor. I would like to note that Pavlo Viktorovych, as a true patriot of his state, drew attention to the need to solve a very important problem for society with the issue raised in the petition. As a result of the meeting, the relevant bodies developed a number of measures aimed at resolving certain problematic issues raised in the petition, which was reflected in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of April 20, 2024 "On Counteracting the Negative Consequences of Gambling on the Internet", enacted by Decree of the President of Ukraine of April 20, 2024 No. 234/2024 - stated on the website of the Office of the President.

The fighter of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk died on April 15 in the war with Russia.