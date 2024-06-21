ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4374 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 96977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123974 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191604 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144313 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181918 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149670 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
The president appointed a new head of the State Security Department: who became it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18283 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Alexey Morozov as the new head of the State Security Department.

The president appointed a new head of the State Security Department: who became it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr  Zelensky has appointed Alexey Morozov as the new head of the State Security Department. About it UNN reports with reference to the presidential decree. 

"Appoint Alexey Morozov as the head of the State Security Department of Ukraine," the decree for June 21 says. 

Recall

Earlier, Sergey Rudy was dismissed from the post of head of the State Security Department. 

Add 

On April 8, Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, was informed of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kiev.

According to the Smena football school, the victim was their 16-year-old pupil.

The state Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station in Kiev pleads not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kiev sent a law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to pay bail.

On May 8, it was reportedthat employees of the state Bureau of Investigation completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kiev. An employee of the State Security Department who killed a teenager in a Kiev funicular faces life in prison

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

