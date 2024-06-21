The president appointed a new head of the State Security Department: who became it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Alexey Morozov as the new head of the State Security Department. About it UNN reports with reference to the presidential decree.

"Appoint Alexey Morozov as the head of the State Security Department of Ukraine," the decree for June 21 says.

Recall

Earlier, Sergey Rudy was dismissed from the post of head of the State Security Department.

Add

On April 8, Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department, was informed of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kiev.

According to the Smena football school, the victim was their 16-year-old pupil.

The state Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station in Kiev pleads not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kiev sent a law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to pay bail.

On May 8, it was reportedthat employees of the state Bureau of Investigation completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kiev. An employee of the State Security Department who killed a teenager in a Kiev funicular faces life in prison