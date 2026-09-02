England's "Manchester City" have signed Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from London's "Chelsea" for €145 million, making the transfer the most expensive of this summer's transfer window. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of "Man City".

Details

"Manchester City" have completed the signing of a five-year contract with Enzo Fernandez from "Chelsea" - the statement said.

The club said that, at 25, Fernandez has extensive experience playing at the highest level: he won four major trophies while playing in his homeland for "Defensa y Justicia" and "River Plate," then helped "Benfica" win the Primeira Liga and became a key player for the "Chelsea" team that won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

"Manchester City" have been England's most successful club in recent years. Every player dreams of becoming part of such a club, because everyone knows how well things are organized at "City."

I am extremely happy to be here and ready for the challenge—to help "City" continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success - Fernandez said.

Additional information

Although the transfer fee has not been disclosed, according to the Transfermarkt portal, "City" paid "Chelsea" €145 million, making Enzo the most expensive transfer of the summer.

Brendan Rodgers held this record for a month after moving to "Chelsea" from "Aston Villa" for €138 million.

Also this season, "Man City" signed Elliot Anderson from "Nottingham Forest" for €135 million, spending a total of €337 million.

In addition, Enzo's transfer to "Man City" became the fourth-most expensive move in football history. The Argentine is surpassed only by Neymar, for whom "PSG" paid "Barcelona" €222 million at the time; Kylian Mbappe, for whom "PSG" also paid "Monaco" €180 million; and Ousmane Dembele, whom "Barcelona" signed from "Borussia" for €145 million.

Mudryk has moved from "Chelsea" to "Tottenham" until the end of the 2026/27 season