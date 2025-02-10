The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42264 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124835 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113219 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158879 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103090 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92744 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63959 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105969 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158880 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149198 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105969 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136613 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138422 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166381 views
The power of the family: Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40172 views

Ukrainian craftsmen are working on the creation of the Yavoriv Toy Museum.

In the village of Ivano-Frankove, Lviv region, work is underway to create a museum-workshop "Yavoriv Toy," UNN reports.

Details

The project was initiated by Ukrainian craftsmen Ostap Soika and Oksana Kohut. They have been working on reviving and preserving the tradition of Yavoriv toys for the past 15 years.

Not so long ago, the artists, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, created the album Yavoriv Toy as part of the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative contest. The album features traditional toys from the artists' own collection and original works that demonstrate the achievements and current trends in the development of Yavoriv toys on an authentic basis.

The price of the album is 1500 UAH.

The proceeds from the sale of the albums will be used to create the Yavoriv Toy Museum and Workshop.

The renovation work has already begun. Therefore, it is extremely important for the artists to have the financial means to continue the repair work.

"Unique art, and we believe that the Yavoriv toy, which is included in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine, is unique, must live and develop," the artists comment.

Help

The Yavoriv toy is a special product made of aspen wood with a history of over 400 years. It is included in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

Scientists believe that the Yavoriv toy originated in the seventeenth century, when there was a separate center where whole families made them.

Toys were not painted before. Color began to appear only in the early twentieth century and did not have any sacred meaning. Artists used the most affordable colors that were extracted from natural components: grass, earth, flowers. Presumably, if there were more paints, there would be more colors as well.

There are about two dozen varieties of Yavoriv toys. The most famous ones are a bird flapping its wings, carts, furniture, horses, pawpaw, woodpecker, rattle, mallet, whistles, flutes, dancers, and taradaika.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Culture
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

