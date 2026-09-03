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The plane carrying the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security landed on one engine - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

A U.S. Coast Guard plane carrying Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing in Washington after an engine failed and caught fire. There were 14 people on board.

The plane carrying the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security landed on one engine - The Wall Street Journal
Photo: x.com/SecMullinDHS

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft carrying Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing after one of its engines failed and caught fire. The Wall Street Journal reports, according to UNN.

Details

After the right engine failed, the Gulfstream C-37A aircraft made an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to the aircraft’s pilot, there were 14 people on board.

The secretary himself also confirmed the aircraft’s landing.

U.S. Coast Guard pilots made landing on one engine seem completely routine. No panic, just flawless professionalism. After landing, the pilots told me that this was the first such incident for them

 - he wrote on social media.

Previously

A small Piper PA-24 aircraft crashed off the coast of Alaska. Four adults were on board, and all of them were killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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