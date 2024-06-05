The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN in New York opened the exhibition "Diaries of war: unheard voices of Ukrainian children"

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN has opened the exhibition "War Diaries: unheard voices of Ukrainian children" in New York, which tells the stories of children who witnessed the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN has opened the exhibition "Diaries of war: unheard voices of Ukrainian children" in New York. The documentary exhibition tells the personal stories of children who witnessed the war in Ukraine - according to the Foreign Ministry.

The diplomatic mission noted that the main goal of the project is to draw attention to the emotional state of Ukrainian youth and create a platform for their stories.

Through 14 stories of children from different regions of Ukraine, those present can experience the horrors of war. The exhibition runs until June 6 - noted in the diplomatic mission.

The representative office of Ukraine also exhibits the exhibition "unreleased diplomas", which honors the memory of 40 Ukrainian students who died during the invasion of the Russian Federation, and is a reminder of the brutality of the war and the importance of supporting Ukraine in repelling the aggressor.

Recall

