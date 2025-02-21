Axios writes that Kyiv's relations with Washington over minerals are at a "decisive point" amid continued pressure from the White House administration to get the Ukrainian president to approve the deal.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials negotiated through the night and into Friday morning in an effort to seal a deal on minerals and stem the deterioration in relations

This was reported to Axios by a US official and a source with direct knowledge of the issue.

For now, the decision is now Zelensky's, according to Axios, sources pointing to the chances of a deepening crisis between the US and Ukraine if official Kyiv rejects the US offer of Ukrainian resources.

An American official called it "a make-or-break scenario for Ukrainians.

In 2017 Mining World Ukraine reported that Ukraine has significant reserves of non-ferrous and rare earth metals, including unique deposits of beryllium, zirconium, tantalum, and a complex of phosphate ores of rare earth and rare metals. Ukraine's confirmed lithium reserves are the largest in Europe.

US minerals deal requires Ukraine to access oil, gas, ports and other infrastructure - The Telegraph

It is important to note that Ukraine's energy fields, metals and minerals worth at least $12.4 trillion are under Russian control. This was stated in a report by SecDev, a Canadian geopolitical risk assessment firm, published in 2022,

In addition to 63% of the country's coal deposits, Moscow has confiscated 11% of oil deposits, 20% of natural gas deposits, 42% of metals, and 33% of deposits of rare earth and other critical minerals, including lithium.

The US Congressional delegation in Munich offered Zelenskyy to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. The President of Ukraine politely declined the offer.