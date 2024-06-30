The Orthodox Church of Bulgaria has elected a new patriarch. He accused Ukraine of war and repeated Russian propaganda

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178430 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223949 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137916 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365545 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180980 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149228 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197704 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 71498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80057 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81033 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100528 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7142 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10381 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14740 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35956 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37662 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Orthodox Church of Bulgaria has elected a new patriarch. He accused Ukraine of war and repeated Russian propaganda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102546 views

The newly elected Patriarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Daniel, accused Ukraine of responsibility for the war and repeated Russian propaganda about the conflict.

The Orthodox Church of Bulgaria has elected a new patriarch. He accused Ukraine of war and repeated Russian propaganda

On June 30, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church elected a new patriarch, 52-year-old Metropolitan Daniel of Vidin. He claimed that Ukraine was as responsible for the war as Russia. This was reported by BTV Novosti, UNN.

Details

Metropolitan Daniel received 69 votes, and Metropolitan Hryhoriy 66 votes. Three more votes were invalidated.

Daniel succeeds Patriarch Neophytos, who died in March after leading the Bulgarian church for more than a decade. The Bulgarian Orthodox Church usually avoids commenting on current events, but Neophytos called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

In November 2022, Daniel, commenting on the war in Ukraine, said that "none of the parties to the conflict can be justified for what is happening at the expense of the other.

"We observe tendencies to sow hatred, denial and resentment, including in our society, towards one of the warring parties, which is called the only and unprovoked aggressor," he said.

Sitting on two chairs: how some politicians continue to flirt with the Moscow Church while supporting the OCU in words13.06.24, 08:41 • 168047 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Bulgaria
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40