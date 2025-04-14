The occupiers struck the outskirts of Sumy, preliminary, no casualties - OVA

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Sumy city community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The Air Force reported the arrival of ballistic weapons of the enemy within the city of Sumy.

Reminder

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 35 people (including two children) and injuring 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.

