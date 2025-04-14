The occupiers struck the outskirts of Sumy, preliminary, no casualties - OVA

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2784 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20076 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16825 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21869 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31053 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64824 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60563 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34114 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59676 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106989 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20076 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53354 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64824 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60563 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167574 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24751 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21430 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23043 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24924 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27539 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The occupiers struck the outskirts of Sumy, preliminary, no casualties - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2600 views

Today, the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Sumy city community. Preliminary, no people were injured, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The occupiers struck the outskirts of Sumy, preliminary, no casualties - OVA

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Sumy city community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Today, April 14, at 21:02, the enemy launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the Sumy city community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

 - reported in the RMA.

The Air Force reported the arrival of ballistic weapons of the enemy within the city of Sumy.

Reminder

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 35 people (including two children) and injuring 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.

The police showed the first minutes after the horrific strike by Russian invaders on Sumy14.04.25, 11:27 • 9376 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Sums
