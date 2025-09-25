In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are preparing a demonstrative meeting with "Putin": collaborators are selected through administrations and forced to learn pre-prepared questions. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), transmits UNN.

It is noted that in the TOT, the occupiers are gathering collaborators who are supposed to demonstratively ask questions to "a man resembling Vladimir Putin."

This is not a popular initiative, but staged propaganda. They put on masks and take them to the center of the show to pass off the production as "live communication." - the CNS message says.

The selection is done through local occupation administrations — people are already being asked to learn pre-prepared texts. The event is scheduled for December.

