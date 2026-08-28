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The occupiers attacked Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region; one person was killed, and a child was among those injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russian forces attacked Zmiiv twice with jet-powered drones. One person was killed and two were injured, including a child.

The occupiers attacked Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region; one person was killed, and a child was among those injured

In the evening of August 27, Russian forces twice attacked the city of Zmiiv in Kharkiv region’s Chuhuiv district with rocket-propelled drones, killing one person and injuring two others, including a child. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

One of the strikes hit a residential area of the city. As a result of the attack, two private homes caught fire; people were inside them at the time.

The fire covered an area of 120 square meters. Despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers quickly extinguished the blaze.

Units of the State Emergency Service, a community rescue officer, and municipal equipment were involved in responding to the aftermath of the attack.

As a result of the Russian strike, one person was killed and two others were injured. A child is among the injured.

Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt with28.08.26, 07:40 • 9272 views

Stepan Haftko

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